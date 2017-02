© AFP 2016/ ROHMAT SYARIF At Least Seven Killed, Four Injured in Indonesia's Bali Landslides

Police exchanged fire with an attacker in government building in the city of Bandung in Indonesia, Reuters reported.

Local media reported that the police managed to capture one suspect.

Earlier, Indonesian police said that it was conducting an investigation into an explosion in a government building in Bandung.

"We're currently in the government office. There was information from the people that there was bomb explosion,” West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus was quoted as saying by Reuters.

There were no immediate reports on any injuries or deaths.