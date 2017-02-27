Register
04:21 GMT +327 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Abu Sayyaf spokesman Abu Sabaya, right foreground, is seen with his band of armed extremists in this undated photo

    German Hostage Reportedly Beheaded in Philippines, Rescue Operation Continues

    © AP Photo/ STR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    126201

    The Philippine authorities are verifying reports that a German man who survived 52 days of imprisonment in Somalia has been beheaded by a local Daesh-affiliated terror group called Abu Sayyaf.

    In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard, left, approach the almost sunken fishing boat of Filipino fishermen who were killed by suspected pirates in waters near Zamboanga City, southern Philippines Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Philippine Coast Guard
    Pirates Attack Again in Philippines, Killing One and Kidnapping Seven
    German citizen Jurgen Kantner, 70, is thought to have been beheaded by Abu Sayyaf, according to Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza. The reports of his demise have not yet been verified, though, and the rescue operation will continue, the country's officials insist.

    "Despite efforts exerted by groups and the security forces, I have received reports about the alleged beheading of a German kidnap victim in Sulu Sunday afternoon," Dureza said in a statement Sunday night.

    "Joint Sulu Task Force commander informed me by phone that validation efforts of such report are still ongoing as of 8:30 pm, Sunday," he added.

    Other Philippine officials confirmed receiving similar informal reports, but could not either prove or deny them.

    According to Colonel Edgard Arevalo, the head of the military's public affairs office, the country's security forces were still "on search-and rescue" mode, working until they could determine what really happened to Kantner.

    According to Restituto Padilla, spokesman for the Philippines armed forces, "Until sufficient proof is obtained… our assumption remains that the subject kidnapped victim is alive and well. Do not believe invalidated information going around until proven otherwise."

    In the meantime, the country's armed forces are continuing with an offensive operation against the group.

    "The armed forces will pursue the enemy and dictate the terms — not the other way around," Padilla said, according to DW. "The operations are not only aimed at rescuing hostages, but also to significantly degrade enemy capabilities."

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to photographers during an awarding ceremony for outstanding government workers, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016
    © REUTERS/ EZRA ACAYAN
    Duterte Ready to Resign If Opposition Senator Proves Illegal Wealth Accumulation
    Kantner was kidnapped by the Al-Qaeda affiliate terror group Abu Sayyaf, when he reportedly cruised a dangerous area in Philippines with his wife, Sabine Merz. Merz was reportedly shot on sight as she tried to defend herself with a shotgun. Abu Sayyaf issued a video of Kantner saying they would behead him unless a $600,000 ransom was paid to the group.

    The couple had already been kidnapped once in 2008, by Somali pirates; that time, they were held captive for 52 days and were freed after a six-figure ransom was paid, according to media reports.

    Abu Sayyaf is a Muslim terror group that seeks to build an "Islamic State" within the Philippines and beyond. On July 23, 2014, Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Totoni Hapilon swore an oath of loyalty to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh. The group was targeted by the US War on Terror for 13 years from 2002 to 2015 during Operation Enduring Freedom — Philippines. It continues to operate on a number of smaller islands in the Sulu Sea and from a small part of a larger island of Mindanao. The group has become notorious for kidnapping foreigners for ransom.

    Related:

    Former Policeman Says Philippines President Ordered Killings While Davao Mayor
    Russia Courting Philippines, Cambodia to Combat Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
    S Korea to Send More Police to Philippines to Deal With Crimes Against Koreans
    Tags:
    Kidnapping, Ransom, terror, rescue, beheading, Abu Sayyaf, Germany, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      evermore8888
      I note in the article that this is the 2nd time they were kidnapped....
      1st time - bad, nearly lost their lives and cost a lot of money - very unfortunate
      2nd time - (??!! sorry but) absolute moron thrill seekers, stupid idea, cost them their lives and put rescue teams lives at risk at the same time!!!
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Meet the Stunning Crimean Ladies Competing in Sevastopol Beauty Pageant
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok