14:42 GMT +326 February 2017
    Samsung Group's heir-apparent Lee Jae-Yong (C) leaves for a waiting facility after attending a court hearing on whether he will be issued with an arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on January 18, 2017

    South Korean Prosecutors Intend to File Charges Against Samsung Heir on Monday

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    Asia & Pacific
    Special prosecutors of South Korea plan to file charges against Lee Jae-yong, the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., over corruption scandal on February 27, local media reported on Sunday.

    Samsung device
    © Flickr/ opopododo
    Samsung Electronics Toughens Donation Rules Amid Corruption Scandal
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prosecution plans to indict Lee, former presidential aide Woo Byung-woo and several other suspects on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported citing unnamed sources.

    According to the media, special prosecutors questioned Lee for the second day straight on Sunday on suspicion of bribing President Park Geun-hye’s friend Choi Soon-sil in return for state support of a controversial merger.

    Lee was first summoned by the investigation team looking into the corruption scandal surrounding Park and Choi on January 11. On January 16, prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for him, and he was officially arrested on February 17.

    Choi is on trial for alleged influence-peddling and meddling in state affairs, and Park is suspected of helping extort money from the corporations with Choi's assistance. The corruption scandal led the Korean parliament to impeach Park and brought thousands of protesters to the streets in the past months.

    The country’s Constitutional Court has six months to decide upon the validity of the impeachment, with the final hearing scheduled for February 27. If the impeachment is found valid, the presidential elections will be held within 60 days after the court’s ruling.

