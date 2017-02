© AFP 2016/ Richter magnitude scale Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Hits New Zealand's South Island

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The tremors were recorded at 3:24 local time (19:24 GMT) in Sichuan's Wenchuan County, a part of the Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

The depth of the quake was given at 13 kilometers (8 miles).

No damage to buildings or loss of life have been reported.

Sichuan is an earthquake-prone region. In 2008, the 8.0 magnitude Great Sichuan earthquake took some 70,000 lives and left millions homeless.