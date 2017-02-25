North Korean Leader's Sister Said to Be the One Who Secretly Rules the Country

© AP Photo/ JoongAng Sunday via JoongAng Ilbo, Shin In-seop Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Assassinated in Malaysia

Rumors started to emerge in South Korea in 2013, with several experts saying that Kim Sol-song, who is 11 years older than her half-brother, was the one who actually ruled the country when Kim Jong Un came to power.

During his speech at the Koryo University, South Korean political expert Cheong Seong-Chang said that many decisions made by the North Korean leader have usually been approved by his half-sister.

"According to reliable sources, it seems to be true that in the system of the DPRK leadership any decision of the head of state requires the approval of his elder sister," the Director of the Department of Unification Strategy Studies at the Sejong Institute stated.

According to various reports, such distribution of power between the sister and the brother could have been planned by their father, Kim Jong Il.

For instance, in 2013, Korean Sisain weekly reported that "Kim Jong Il highly appreciated the potential of his daughter, who has an education in the field of IT, and even trusted her to manage the entire IT sector of the DPRK."

At the same time, some people believe that the assumptions are nothing more than just rumors. For instance, Kim Jeongbong, former senior official of the National Intelligence Service Korea and professor at the Hanzhong University believes that Kim Sol-song "is an ordinary woman, who is definitely not starving, because of the fact that she is the daughter and sister of the head of the country."

Whether the rumors are based on truth or not, remains to be seen. According to the experts, a book on the issue is expected to be published in the near future.

Kim Jong Un became North Korean leader in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong II. Since taking office, Kim Jong Un was believed to have absolute authority in the country. He is notorious for his hard-power policy towards his own party members and is said to have executed over 100 military and government officials who dared to criticize him.