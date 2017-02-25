Register
25 February 2017
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the 5th meeting of training officers of the Korean People's Army

    North Korean Leader's Sister Said to Be the One Who Secretly Rules the Country

    Asia & Pacific
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might actually be not as powerful as he seems. Lately, more and more experts from the neighboring South Korea have proclaimed the North Korean leader's half-sister Kim Sol-song could actually be the one who has real power in the country.

    In this June 4, 2010 file photo, Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, waves after his first-ever interview with South Korean media in Macau, China
    Kim Jong Un's Half-Brother Assassinated in Malaysia
    Rumors started to emerge in South Korea in 2013, with several experts saying that Kim Sol-song, who is 11 years older than her half-brother, was the one who actually ruled the country when Kim Jong Un came to power.

    During his speech at the Koryo University, South Korean political expert Cheong Seong-Chang said that many decisions made by the North Korean leader have usually been approved by his half-sister.

    "According to reliable sources, it seems to be true that in the system of the DPRK leadership any decision of the head of state requires the approval of his elder sister," the Director of the Department of Unification Strategy Studies at the Sejong Institute stated.

    People watch a TV news channel airing an image of North Korea's ballistic missile launch published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul. (File)
    South Korea Planning Preemptive Strike on Kim Jong-Un Regime Over Nuclear Threat
    According to various reports, such distribution of power between the sister and the brother could have been planned by their father, Kim Jong Il.

    For instance, in 2013, Korean Sisain weekly reported that "Kim Jong Il highly appreciated the potential of his daughter, who has an education in the field of IT, and even trusted her to manage the entire IT sector of the DPRK."

    At the same time, some people believe that the assumptions are nothing more than just rumors. For instance, Kim Jeongbong, former senior official of the National Intelligence Service Korea and professor at the Hanzhong University believes that Kim Sol-song "is an ordinary woman, who is definitely not starving, because of the fact that she is the daughter and sister of the head of the country."

    Whether the rumors are based on truth or not, remains to be seen. According to the experts, a book on the issue is expected to be published in the near future.

    Kim Jong Un became North Korean leader in 2011 after the death of his father Kim Jong II. Since taking office, Kim Jong Un was believed to have absolute authority in the country. He is notorious for his hard-power policy towards his own party members and is said to have executed over 100 military and government officials who dared to criticize him.

      Falesteeni
      More and more propaganda same ole worn out crap they've dished throughout the Cold War!!! No one knows much about the North with all their spy eyes in space all they can do is assume,script & fake news And we all know the true meaning of never to Assume perfectly well...
      Jonathan Ferguson
      I wonder if some Koreans have 'Jiang Qing Syndrome,' and want to blame it on a woman?
      Jonathan Fergusonin reply toFalesteeni(Show commentHide comment)
      Falesteeni, It's a bit suspicious. Just recently, one of their first (if not the first) woman leaders in South Korea was impeached (or at least, is close to impeachment; I can't remember exactly). Is there a pattern emerging here of blaming women? I mean, I don't know, but it's hard to rule out.
