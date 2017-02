BEIJING (Sputnik) – The fire at a hotel in the capital of Jiangxi Province, Nanchang, erupted during repair work on the second floor, the CCTV broadcaster said on Saturday.

At least 3 people were killed as a result of the fire, while 14 others were injured, CCTV said citing firefighters.

The fire has been contained, its causes are under investigation.

Firefighters are currently searching the second floor of the hotel to make sure that there are no people left inside.