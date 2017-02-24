Register
24 February 2017
    Indian Border Security Force soldiers patrol the India-Pakistan border.

    Indian Forces Shot Dead First Female Intruder At Pakistan Border in 26 years

    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Asia & Pacific
    According to India’s Ministry of Home Affairs document, 364 infiltration attempts were made by terrorists to enter Indian Territory from Jammu and Kashmir border in 2016, more than three times in comparison to 2015.

    Kashmiri Muslim protesters hold a flag of Islamic State as they shout anti-India slogans during a protest in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, April 8, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Dar Yasin
    India Government Opposes MP's Call to Declare Pakistan a 'Terrorist Nation'
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a first such incident in 26 years since terrorist activities started along India-Pakistan border, Indian Border Security Force shot dead a 45 years old female intruder when she tried to infiltrate into Indian Territory along the International Border.

    "BSF personnel deployed on the International Border challenged the intruder to stop, but when she ignored the warnings the troops opened fire, killing her on the spot," BSF's Jammu Frontier DIG D Pareekh said. Female intruder had wrapped woolen blanket around her.

    Meanwhile, Indian Border Security Force had held meeting with Pakistan Rangers where Pakistani side agreed to accept the body of the female intruder which was handed over today itself. "A meeting was held with the Pakistan Rangers where they were shown pictures of the deceased woman and they agreed to accept the body," Pareekh said.

    In another incident, forces arrested a Pakistani national identified as Azhar (21), son of Fouji Ashraf, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province near Paharpur border outpost. He appeared to be mentally ill.

    Boat floats in the almost dried-up Chenab River, Pakistan's main river which originates from India, near Gujrat, Pakistan (File)
    © AP Photo/ B.K.Bangash
    Pakistan Begins Hydro Power Projects Despite India's Warning About 'Water War'
    Last week, Indian Border guards had claimed to have detected a 20 meter long tunnel along India-Pakistan border during an anti-tunneling exercise and foiled the nefarious design to infiltrate terrorists into Indian Territory.

    Indian government has planned comprehensive integrated border management systems (CIBMS) along the India-Pakistan border on a pilot basis to stop infiltration attempt by terrorists. Under the plan, Indian government has decided to build ditch cum fence barriers, laser walls along riverine stretches, employing Israeli sensors, cameras and tunnel detection gadgets, building roads and other infrastructures along the borders. For next one year, Narendra Modi government has allocated approximately $391 million for border infrastructures.

    The total sanctioned length of fence along Indo-Pakistan Border is 2063 km, out of which 2003 km has been completed. The ongoing fence work along the complete Indo-Pakistan border is targeted for completion by December, 2018.

     

     

