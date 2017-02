© REUTERS/ Ihlas News Agency At Least 8 Killed, More Than 100 Wounded in Car Bombing in Turkish Diyarbakir - PM Yildirim

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Osman Baydemir, who governed the southeastern region for ten years up to 2014, replaced Ayhan Bilgen after the latter was detained last month in connection to a terrorist organization, the Anadolu news agency said.

The Turkish government has seized several HDP lawmakers since last July’s failed coup that triggered a crackdown on opposition. The party has been accused of having links to the PKK, a Kurdish military group outlawed in Turkey and several other countries.

Tensions between Ankara and Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and PKK, outlawed in Turkey, collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by PKK members.