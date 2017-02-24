Register
17:12 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian scientists and engineers (file)

    China Underestimates India's Technical Know-How, Manpower

    © AFP 2016/ Manjunath KIRAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10520

    What may surprise India, the Chinese official media noted that Beijing had underestimated the prowess of science and technology experts from its large southern neighbor and should work to attract talents from India to maintain its dominance in innovation.

    A Russian made Indian Air Force Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft is seen on display at 'Aero India 2007' at Yelahanka air base on the outskirts of Bangalore, India. File photo
    © AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi
    Aero India 2017: Moscow, New Delhi Deepen Military Technology Cooperation
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The acknowledgement came in an article in state-run Global Times, which said that "China has made the mistake of ignoring Indian talent, and instead has attached a greater importance to talent coming from the US and Europe."

    The daily mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party said that "China has perhaps not been working hard enough to attract science and technology talent from India to work in the country."

    In recent years, the Global Times has built a reputation for writing articles that criticize India almost on a daily basis and therefore the latest article breaks the monotony of anti-India stand.

    It noted, "Over the past few years, China witnessed an unprecedented boom in tech jobs as the country became an attractive destination for foreign research and development centers. However, now some high-tech firms are turning their attention from China to India due to the latter's relatively low labor costs. Attracting high-tech talent from India could be one of China's options for maintaining its innovation ability."

    The Global Times article has come amid reports that US-based software firm CA Technologies has disbanded its almost 300-person research and development team in China while setting up a team in India with some 2,000 scientific and technical professionals over the past few years.

    Indian Airforce helicopters fly over soldiers
    © AFP 2016/ Tauseef MUSTAFA
    India Provides Dedicated Technology Development Fund For 6000 Private Defense Firms
    "With a sufficient young talent pool, India is becoming increasingly attractive. China cannot afford to risk a decline in its attractiveness for high-tech investors. The nation is among the third echelon in cutting-edge technology fields and is working to catch up with the US and the result of its efforts will decide whether China will maintain its status as an emerging global economic power," the article said.

    An ageing population has contributed to a major decline in China's labor pool, despite boosting the budget for technological innovation, including for start-ups and research firms, the article highlighted.

    China has carried out a lot of measures, including increasing research spending and creating a favorable investment environment for high-tech firms, to enhance its innovation capability.

    "In Silicon Valley, a considerable number of software developers working there are born outside the US. China should also strive to attract more foreign talent into the country as it aims to build itself into a world-class research hub," it said.

    Related:

    New Year’s Mass Sexual Assault of Women in India’s Tech Hub Causes Outrage
    India to Establish Block Chain Technology Institute to Curb Financial Fraud
    India and Israel to Intensify Science and Technology Cooperation
    Tags:
    innovation, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok