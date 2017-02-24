China Underestimates India's Technical Know-How, Manpower

© AP Photo/ Aijaz Rahi Aero India 2017: Moscow, New Delhi Deepen Military Technology Cooperation

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The acknowledgement came in an article in state-run Global Times, which said that "China has made the mistake of ignoring Indian talent, and instead has attached a greater importance to talent coming from the US and Europe."

The daily mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party said that "China has perhaps not been working hard enough to attract science and technology talent from India to work in the country."

In recent years, the Global Times has built a reputation for writing articles that criticize India almost on a daily basis and therefore the latest article breaks the monotony of anti-India stand.

It noted, "Over the past few years, China witnessed an unprecedented boom in tech jobs as the country became an attractive destination for foreign research and development centers. However, now some high-tech firms are turning their attention from China to India due to the latter's relatively low labor costs. Attracting high-tech talent from India could be one of China's options for maintaining its innovation ability."

The Global Times article has come amid reports that US-based software firm CA Technologies has disbanded its almost 300-person research and development team in China while setting up a team in India with some 2,000 scientific and technical professionals over the past few years.

"With a sufficient young talent pool, India is becoming increasingly attractive. China cannot afford to risk a decline in its attractiveness for high-tech investors. The nation is among the third echelon in cutting-edge technology fields and is working to catch up with the US and the result of its efforts will decide whether China will maintain its status as an emerging global economic power," the article said.

An ageing population has contributed to a major decline in China's labor pool, despite boosting the budget for technological innovation, including for start-ups and research firms, the article highlighted.

China has carried out a lot of measures, including increasing research spending and creating a favorable investment environment for high-tech firms, to enhance its innovation capability.

"In Silicon Valley, a considerable number of software developers working there are born outside the US. China should also strive to attract more foreign talent into the country as it aims to build itself into a world-class research hub," it said.

