Register
14:10 GMT +324 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Olive Ridley Turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea) return to the sea after laying their eggs in the sand at Rushikulya Beach, some 140 kilometres (88 miles) south-west of Bhubaneswar, early February 16, 2017.

    Olive Ridley Turtles Arrive at Gahirmatha Beach in India

    © AFP 2016/ ASIT KUMAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 9710

    Forest officers in the area informed the local media that over 31,000 female turtles invaded the beach on Wednesday night.

    Human Rights Act
    © Flickr/ Penn State
    Smuggler Pleads Guilty After Being Caught With 51 Turtles in His Pants
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Over 30,000 Olive Ridley Turtles have arrived at Gahirmatha Beach in Kendrapara in India’s southeastern state of Odisha, the world’s largest-known nesting ground of this marine species.

    The nesting beaches along Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands close to the Missile Test Range Centre at Wheeler’s Island are teeming with thousands of female turtles, who emerged from the sea, proceeded to the sandy beaches to lay eggs and then made a seaward journey instinctively.

    Forest officers in the area informed the local media that over 31,000 female turtles invaded the beach on Wednesday night. After loitering around the beach for three to four hours in search of favorable spots, they dug pits with their flippers and laid eggs.

    "Thereafter, they made their seaward journey. The serene beach, crowded with these marine creatures, was a breathtaking sight”, the forest official, who was witness to the unique phenomenon, PTI quoted a forest ranger. “Their egg-laying would go on for a week,” he added.

    The phenomenon is known as 'Arribada', a Spanish term describing the converging of the Olive Ridley Turtles on the nesting ground for laying eggs.

    Gahirmatha beach off Bay of Bengal coast is the world’s largest-known nesting ground of these animals.

    The Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 Island, in close proximity to Defense Research Development Organization’s defense installation at Wheeler’s Island, is witness to the unique phenomena of en-masse laying of eggs by these delicate marine visitors.

    Related:

    India’s Richest Man Forces Norway’s Telenor To Exit World's Largest Market
    New Species of Frogs Smaller Than Fingernails Found in India
    India’s Only Active Volcano Erupts Again From Dead
    Pooh the Cat and Four Other Animals Saved by Bionics
    Tags:
    marine fauna, turtle, wildlife, biology, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok