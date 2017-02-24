China Hopes to Work With US, North Korea on Peace on Korean Peninsula - Ministry

© AP Photo/ US Navy - Ryan C. McGinley US Sends Sea-Based Radar to Korean Peninsula to Counter N Korean Nuclear Threat

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Beijing hopes to work together with Washington and Pyongyang to support the peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to denuclearize the region, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said Friday.

"The level at which the nuclear problem in North Korea is now, do you think this problem is easy to solve? We have repeatedly said that the root of the problem is in the disagreements between North Korea and the United States. We hope that these two sides can share responsibility and work together with China to support peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and on its denuclearization," the spokesman said.

On February 12, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan and declared the test successful. This and a number of previous launches were considered to be violation of the UNSC resolution by the United Nations.

US President Donald Trump said at a press conference on the next day after the latest Pyongyang's launch that North Korea was "a big promise" and pledged to respond strongly.