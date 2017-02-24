India Clears $2.6 Billion Air Defense System Purchase From Israel

The project will be completed in India under the guidance of Defense Research Development Organization. Bharat Dynamics is expected to produce the system whereas private sector companies like Tata Power SED and Larson & Turbo are likely to participate for supplying components for the missile system.
“For long range missile systems, we are in talks with Russia for S-400, but in medium range there is a clear gap and threat is actually that, medium range threat is more. All the combat formations that are moving around, they require cover then staging area of the army, consultation areas of the army, tactical assembly areas of the army; they require coverage. Airfields also require coverage. Vulnerable areas and points require air defense coverage. MRSAM is important kind of an acquisition. Equally important is the fact that it will be Make in India product,” says Brigadier Rumel Dahiya (retired), a renowned defense analyst.
MRSAM will be an important component of India’s Cold Start doctrine. Cold Start doctrine is considered as retaliatory offensive arrangement along western border through which Indian armed forces can hit specific targets of rivals in limited duration. Indian Army had been continuously requisitioning for MRSAM since a long time back to defend mechanized formations operating in the plains and desert regions of the country.
