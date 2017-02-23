Register
23 February 2017
    Rocks off Shikotan Island, aka Spanberg or Sikotan, in the Kurils

    Russia Has No Intention to Use Military on Kuril Islands Against Japan

    Asia & Pacific
    146521

    Russia does not intend to use its division which will be deployed to the Kuril Islands against Japan and is ready for military cooperation with Tokyo on the issue, Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Russian upper house of parliament, told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the ministry would deploy a division on the Kuril Islands this year. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga announced the following day that Tokyo had sent a note of protest over the plans.

    "We do not intend to use our armed forces against Japan by deploying them to the Kuril Islands … We are ready to cooperate, including in the military sector, in the sphere of countering terrorism and theft of marine biological resources," Ozerov said.

    Japan lays claim to Russia's Kunashir, Iturup, Shikotan islands and the Habomai group of islets. Tokyo's stance has prevented Russia and Japan from signing a peace treaty after World War II.

      cast235
      Russia's fault. Instead of just SHUT UP!!!
      Build your military, and tell them there is NO conflicts at Russian territories.
      And this will ONLY grow, with Mc Cain , Graham and others PUSHING JAPAN on the issue.
      Have ANYONE seen the map of Russia prior to WW2 and teh WW2 post destruction of Russia by ALLIES and NATO color revolutions coups?
      And the VIOLENT , burning security alive and pother ATROCITIES,m that today seat at U.N insecurities council, to DENY a dead person a recognition by WAFFEN SS NAZI'S occupying KIEV.
      No wonder the ex Ukraine pres in Russia that is a TOTAL BUFFOON, is hiding and was KICKED out of his own country.

      Russia MUST end the ignorance.

      Just get BLUNT..

      Today we knowing that ERDOGAN is a TRAITOR, consulting Mc Cain, to train arm mercenaries and terrorists in Syria. The SAFE ZONES are NOTHING but a new government where Russia will fall like IDIOTS.,
      Turkey is with U,S into remove ASSAD at all costs.
      Russia is doing a GIANT MISTAKE.
      LAVROV is beginning a MESS allowing safe zones. They will talk about it after they done. AND IF Russia dares attack, it will be an attack against NATO or U.S...
      CLOWNS.
