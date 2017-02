MOSCOW (Sputnik) – All those injured were transferred to hospitals, Samaa TV channel said, adding that the number of deaths was confirmed by the medical staff.

The channel noted that the reason for the explosion had not been ascertained to date, however, the rescue officials said the blast could have occurred due to a generator, while the police did not deny the version of terror attack.

The powerful blast took place in a commercial building, shattering windows of the nearby constructions and damaging cars, the channel added.

On February 13, another explosion rocked Lahore during a rally, killing at least 13 people.