30,000 China Police Officers Rally in Hong Kong to Support Jailed Colleagues

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Over 30,000 police officers gathered in Hong Kong for a rally on Wednesday in support of seven police officers, who were imprisoned for beating a demonstrator two years ago, media reported.

Last week, the District Court sentenced seven police officers to two years and six months in prison for the bodily harm caused to activist Ken Tsang during the Occupy Central protests in October 2014.

The meeting of serving and former police officers in support of the seven colleagues was held on a football pitch of the police sports center in Kowloon Tong, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported.

"The message is we support the families of the seven. We respect the judicial process. We are united in our stance," one of the officers was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to Hong Kong Free Press, the campaign gathered as many as 38,000 people.

Close to the end of the action, the participants stood silent for 70 seconds in solidarity.