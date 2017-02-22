Indian Gov’t Allows Free Download of Anti-Virus

© AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh India to Set Up Computer Emergency Response Team to Check Cyber Frauds

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Aiming to protect digital devices from viruses and malware threats, the Indian government has launched the Cyber Swachhata Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) website. People can now visit this website and download free security tools for computers and mobile devices. The website has been launched in collaboration with the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-in).

The various software tools available on the website have been developed by the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), a government department specializing in building IT solutions.

Solutions include AppSamvid, which is a white-listing tool. This tool protects the computer by allowing the execution of pre-approved files, while blacklisting all other viruses. There's also Pratirodh tool, which has been designed to protect portable USB storage devices.

Another tool on offer is the MKavach, which is essentially an anti-virus and malware protection software for Android devices. MKavach protects mobile devices from security threats arising from WiFi, Bluetooth and camera. All the tools and applications on the website are available completely free of cost.

© AFP 2016/ INDRANIL MUKHERJEE Indian Languages Edge Out English in Cyber Space

The new website was launched by Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"India today joined the distinguished club of countries that have malware-cleaning systems for the use of its citizens. As of now, we have 13 banks and internet service providers using this facility. With the expanding digital footprint in the country, I see a surge in start-ups in the area of cyber security by the end of the year," said Prasad in New Delhi at an event.

"By the end of 2017, the IT ministry will come up with a new architecture that will allow it to work with state governments and sectoral CERTs under CERT-in to maintain stricter vigil on the country's digital ecosystem," he added.

The move comes at a time when India reported over 50,300 cybersecurity incidents like phishing, website intrusions and defacements, virus and denial of service attacks during 2016.

"As per the information reported to and tracked by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a total number of 44,679, 49,455 and 50,362 cyber security incidents were observed during the years 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively," said PP Chaudhary, India's junior minister for Electronics and IT PP Chaudhary in a written reply to the Lok Sabha (House of People) earlier this month.

The Cyber Swachhta Kendra is part of the Indian government's Digital India initiative under the aegis of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

"With the increased penetration of ICT infrastructure in our country, the threat of cyber security has become more serious and visible. There is a need to collaborate and come forth with solutions like the Cyber Swachhta Kendra in order to ensure a safe and secure cyber world for the citizens," said Aruna Sundararajan, the top government official in the ministry as quoted by IANS.