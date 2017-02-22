Register
    This file photo taken on November 3, 2016 shows Indian women walking as smog envelops the Jama Masjid mosque in the old quarters of New Delhi

    India Dismisses US-based Report on Deaths Due to Bad Air

    Asia & Pacific
    A recent study by US and British institute warned India and China about bad air quality and its implication on health.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian government has dismissed the international report which claims that more than a million Indians die due to air pollution every year. Indian government said that it will go by its own research. "The Government is to come up with its own study with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare to assess the trends and impact of pollution on human health," Anil Madhav Dave, India's Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said.

    Studies by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington in 2015 and 2016 had estimated over a million premature deaths linked to air pollution in India. Report warned India and China about severe implication of air pollution and claimed that both the countries were together responsible for over half the 4.2 million premature deaths that took place across the world in 2015 because of long-term exposure to fine particulate matter (PM).

    "There are many serious institutions in India — NGOs, government organizations — which do research on this issue. And a proud country always trusts in its own data and takes action on that. (Controlling) air quality is not rocket science. What state governments and local bodies have to do, they have been told a number of times. In the future as well they will be told. They just have to work on four or five points," Dave said.

    Referring to several media reports, linking air pollution specifically to deaths, Dave said there is a need to exercise caution in interpretation of these studies.

    India monitors the trend of various air pollutants across the country under the National Air Quality Monitoring Program. The result of the monitoring shows that, while the levels of Particulate Matters have a fluctuating trend, the value of SO2 is generally within permissible limits, while the value of NO2 is fluctuating and slightly above the permissible limits.

    air pollution, India
