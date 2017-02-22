Free Calls: Thailand Refuses to Use Tracking SIM Cards for Tourists

BANGKOK (Sputnik) — The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) rejected earlier approved requirement for the foreign visitors to use traceable SIM cards, since it was criticized by both the government and the public, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"We have stopped all related processes [including public hearings] for the tourist SIM card plan," NBTC Secretary General Takorn Tantasith said, as quoted by the newspaper.
In July 2016, the initiative was voiced at the ASEAN Telecommunications meeting in Phuket, while only Malaysia reportedly supported the idea to impose a requirement for the use of traceable SIM cards by foreigners.
