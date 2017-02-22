Seoul Accuses Kim Jong-un via Loudspeakers of Plotting Half-Brother's Killing

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The killing of Kim Jong-nam took place on February 13 in Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as he was waiting for his flight to Macau. Kim Jong-nam, who had been residing primarily in Macau, had been his half-brother's rival in gaining North Korean leadership after their father's death. The late half-brother was known to disapprove Kim Jong-un's regime and to favor reforms.

"We have made broadcasts through 34 loudspeakers along the inter-Korean border to inform North Korean soldiers and civilians that their leader Kim Jong-un was behind the killing of his elder half brother Kim Jong-nam," the official said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

On Sunday, Malaysian authorities confirmed that they were working with Interpol to apprehend alleged accomplices in the murder of Kim Jong-nam. A day later, ambassador of North Korea to Malaysia Kang Chol called for a joint Pyongyang-Kuala Lumpur investigation into the murder of Kim Jong-nam, however, on Wednesday, Malaysian police said Kuala Lumpur opposed holding joint investigation and called on Pyongyang to transfer four suspects in Kim's killing.