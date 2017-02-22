Register
    People queue to vote during the state assembly election, in the town of Deoband, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 15, 2017

    Transparency and Mass Involvement is Key to Indian Elections

    © REUTERS/ Cathal McNaughton
    0 4811

    Deputy Chairman of the Russian Election Commission Nikolai Levichev recently visited India to observe the Indian election process under a UN program.

    India Election
    © AP Photo/ Prabhjot Gill
    Deadly Anti-Women’s Right Protests Postpone Local Election in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) For Nikolai Levichev, veteran politician and Member of the Russian Election Commission, Indian election was an altogether different experience. He was deeply impressed by the Indian electoral process as well as the massive people participation to exercise their franchise.

    To get the first-hand knowledge of the Indian election process Nikolai Levichev visited the Indian state of Uttarakhand during the recently concluded assembly elections.

    “We have seen by our own eyes the mass scale of electoral operation, the enormous number of people involved in each stage of preparation in the conduct of polling which is supplemented by the large number of observers appointed by the different political parties and candidates. That provides conformity of the transparency of the election procedure and mass involvement of people in the accomplishment of the procedure. As well the attendance by the voters at the polling stations was very hectic which marks the keen interests of the voters to come and vote,” Nikolai Levichev said.

    Nikolai Levichev further said that, “Subsequently the combination of the two factors provides for the understanding about the reliable and fair election. And when the conduct of the election is obviously fair one should expect the result will gain full confidence from the voters and election participants as well.”

    Nikolai Levichev observed the successful involvement of the disabled persons and separate arrangement for women voters the electoral process. One thing which held his attention specifically was avoidance of humane factor during the counting of votes.

    “Specific program and attitudes for the involvement of disabled people, women and some other specific groups of voters into electoral participation is appreciable,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian Election Commission said.

    Nikolai added that, “We have found the process of avoiding the influence of humane factor during the vote counting very appealing and impressing.”

    India is one of the largest democracy of the world and the election process is a massive exercise.  Presently, India is holding polls for assembly elections in five states over the span of more than a month.

