Malaysia Urges North Korea Embassy Official to Testify on Kim Jong Nam Murder

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Malaysia urges a representative of the North Korean Embassy and an employee of the country's airline to give testimony on murder of North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam, Malaysia's Royal Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar said Wednesday.

"One of them is an attache at the North Korean Embassy, and the other is an Air Koryo employee," Bakar said at a press conference, broadcast by Bernama-TV.

The police have also said that Malaysia does not agree to hold joint investigation of the murder.

"We can maintain contacts with the relatives of the deceased without North Korean Embassy," the police head was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The Malaysian police also called on Pyongyang to transfer four suspects in Kim's murder.

On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, travelling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. Malaysian investigators said that Kim might have died from poison which allegedly was forcibly applied to his face.