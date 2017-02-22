Malaysia Urges North Korea Embassy Official to Testify on Kim Jong Nam Murder

"One of them is an attache at the North Korean Embassy, and the other is an Air Koryo employee," Bakar said at a press conference, broadcast by Bernama-TV.
The police have also said that Malaysia does not agree to hold joint investigation of the murder.
"We can maintain contacts with the relatives of the deceased without North Korean Embassy," the police head was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
The Malaysian police also called on Pyongyang to transfer four suspects in Kim's murder.
On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, travelling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. Malaysian investigators said that Kim might have died from poison which allegedly was forcibly applied to his face.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes . Transfer those dirt bags. They MUST answer for whatever they done or NOT. And Pyongyang that way could CLEAR his name,.
cast235
S Korea is adamantly accusing N.K of the kill.
And saying that MALAYSIA is only giving a show.
He should get this guys to the investigators FAST. And could then ask permission to get communication. MAYBE MALAYSIA would agree.
BETTER chance would have Russia.