Register
07:33 GMT +322 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People watch a TV screen broadcasting a news report on the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the older half brother of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, February 14, 2017

    Malaysia Urges North Korea Embassy Official to Testify on Kim Jong Nam Murder

    © REUTERS/ Lim Se-young/News1
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    17120

    Malaysia opposes to joint investigation of the killing of North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam and urges a representative of the North Korean Embassy and an employee of the country's airline to give testimony on the murder.

    Jakarta view
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Indonesia Investigates North Korean Restaurant for Spy Activity
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — Malaysia urges a representative of the North Korean Embassy and an employee of the country's airline to give testimony on murder of North Korean leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam, Malaysia's Royal Police Chief Khalid Abu Bakar said Wednesday.

    "One of them is an attache at the North Korean Embassy, and the other is an Air Koryo employee," Bakar said at a press conference, broadcast by Bernama-TV.

    The police have also said that Malaysia does not agree to hold joint investigation of the murder.

    "We can maintain contacts with the relatives of the deceased without North Korean Embassy," the police head was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

    The Malaysian police also called on Pyongyang to transfer four suspects in Kim's murder.

    On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, travelling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport while waiting for his flight. Malaysian investigators said that Kim might have died from poison which allegedly was forcibly applied to his face.

    Related:

    N Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Says Seoul Interested in Kim Jong-nam's Murder
    Malaysian Foreign Ministry Summons N Korean Ambassador Over Kim Jong-nam's Death
    S Korea Says North Behind Kim Jong-nam Killing, Warns Regime is Growing Bolder
    Tags:
    murder investigation, Kim Jong-nam, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Malaysia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Yes . Transfer those dirt bags. They MUST answer for whatever they done or NOT. And Pyongyang that way could CLEAR his name,.
      S Korea is adamantly accusing N.K of the kill.
      And saying that MALAYSIA is only giving a show.

      He should get this guys to the investigators FAST. And could then ask permission to get communication. MAYBE MALAYSIA would agree.
      BETTER chance would have Russia.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    A Diplomat and a Gentleman: In Memory of Vitaly Churkin
    Agent Provocateur
    Agent Provocateur
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok