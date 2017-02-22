Explosion at Plant in Northeast Province of China Kills 3, Injures 21

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan At Least Eight Killed by Explosion in Coal Mine in Southeastern China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to China National Radio (CNR), the blast took place late on Tuesday in the city of Jinzhou in Liaoning province. The explosion occurred at a time when the factory's employees were working with explosives.

The emergency response plan was introduced shortly after the incident.

The investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway.