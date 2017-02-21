Australia Plane Crash Kills Four Americans - US State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Four US citizens are are among the victims of a small aircraft crash in Australia, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Embassy and Consulate in Melbourne are working closely with local authorities," the State Department said. "We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to the families of the victims."

The four Americans were among five people killed when their light plane crashed into a shopping center near Essendon airport in Australia's second-largest city Melbourne.

The plane was a commercial charter flight. The Essendon airport did not confirm the ownership or passenger list with police.

Daniel Andrews, premier of Australia's Victoria state, said it was the worst civil aviation disaster in the state for 30 years.