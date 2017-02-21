Register
    Indian onlookers watch the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C37) at Sriharikota on Febuary 15, 2017

    Indian Space Research Organization Awaits Government Nod to Develop Station

    Indian leaders and some of the space scientists had criticized ISRO for Mars Mission in 2013, arguing that with limited available resources, ISRO should prioritize its spending and avoid wasteful expenditure. Now, space scientists have points to make in support of India’s own space station.

    India’s Space Program Makes Steady Gains
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Seeking clear roadmap and financial support on space program from government, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman AS Kiran Kumar said that India has the capability to develop a space station, but it needed a long-term approach and ambitious planning. "We have all the capabilities to set up a space station. The day the country takes the decision, we will 'okay' the project. Just draw a policy and provide us necessary funds and time," ISRO chief said.

    Without mincing a word Kumar said that we still talk about what would be the immediate benefits of a manned space mission. That is why the country hasn't made up its mind about when to invest in a space station. ISRO chief comment comes in reference to some of leaders and former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair criticism saying it was waste of national resources. A long-term thinking was needed for setting up a space station, he said, adding "the sooner the better".

    Indian Space Organization Gears Up for First Multi-Orbit Mission
    Currently, the European Union, Japan, Canada, Russia and the US jointly operate the International Space Station. While, ISRO has developed highly cost effective and successful launch vehicle for smaller satellites, it is yet to plan a manned mission in the absence of clear thinking of the government. The US and Russia have scaled back on human spaceflight; China is still pursuing this technology.

    "Building our own space station is a good idea and very beneficial on many counts but would need support from the government," says Ajey Lele, senior fellow at Delhi based Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses.

    Lele said the decision to have a space station will have a positive effect on several connected projects and also helps in developing new technology that will result in accelerated development of reusable rockets, in-orbit docking systems, manned mission and others.

