Indian Space Research Organization Awaits Government Nod to Develop Station

Indian leaders and some of the space scientists had criticized ISRO for Mars Mission in 2013, arguing that with limited available resources, ISRO should prioritize its spending and avoid wasteful expenditure. Now, space scientists have points to make in support of India’s own space station.
New Delhi (Sputnik) — Seeking clear roadmap and financial support on space program from government, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) chairman AS Kiran Kumar said that India has the capability to develop a space station, but it needed a long-term approach and ambitious planning. "We have all the capabilities to set up a space station. The day the country takes the decision, we will 'okay' the project. Just draw a policy and provide us necessary funds and time," ISRO chief said.
Without mincing a word Kumar said that we still talk about what would be the immediate benefits of a manned space mission. That is why the country hasn't made up its mind about when to invest in a space station. ISRO chief comment comes in reference to some of leaders and former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair criticism saying it was waste of national resources. A long-term thinking was needed for setting up a space station, he said, adding "the sooner the better".
Currently, the European Union, Japan, Canada, Russia and the US jointly operate the International Space Station. While, ISRO has developed highly cost effective and successful launch vehicle for smaller satellites, it is yet to plan a manned mission in the absence of clear thinking of the government. The US and Russia have scaled back on human spaceflight; China is still pursuing this technology.
"Building our own space station is a good idea and very beneficial on many counts but would need support from the government," says Ajey Lele, senior fellow at Delhi based Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses.
Lele said the decision to have a space station will have a positive effect on several connected projects and also helps in developing new technology that will result in accelerated development of reusable rockets, in-orbit docking systems, manned mission and others.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)