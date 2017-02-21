At Least Six Killed, 20 Injured in Terrorist Attack in North Pakistan

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — According to the Dawn newspaper, at least three attackers attempted to enter the courthouse, opening gunfire and throwing hand grenades. The police killed two terrorists, while another one killed himself. The total number of attackers remains unknown.
Jamaat-ul-Ahraar terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Pakistan has been recently hit by a series of deadly terrorist attacks. On Thursday, a suicide attack took place in a shrine in the southern city of Sehwan. According to Pakistani media citing the country’s health officials, at least 88 people were killed and over 300 others were injured as a result of the attack.
All comments
Show new comments (0)