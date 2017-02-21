Casualties Feared in Multiple North Pakistan Explosions, Gunfire

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The violence that injured at least five people took place in the Charsadda district town of Tangi, according to Pakistan's The Express Tribune publication.

Terrorist attack on a local court in Tangi area of Charsadda district. 5 dead, 10 injured. 2 suicide bombers neutralized. #PakistanBleeds — Ali Salman Alvi (@alisalmanalvi) 21 февраля 2017 г.

3 bombers killed during attack on #Charsadda court; one attacker exploded when police fired at him at the gate https://t.co/V0MgFI266b pic.twitter.com/50PH970tWP — Dawn.com (@dawn_com) 21 февраля 2017 г.

"The explosions took place at the entrance of the sessions court," District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid said as quoted by the outlet.

One of the eyewitnesses described one of the assailants lobbing a hand grenade at the gate of the court and opening fire. Another eyewitness said one of the suicide bombers was shot dead by security officials in an attempt to enter the court.

At least five people were critically injured in the initial explosion, the publication cited another witness as saying. It referred to initial reports in stating that two judges were in the courthouse when the gunfire broke out.