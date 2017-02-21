President of Vietnam to Visit Russia in June

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Russian Upper House Speaker to Visit Vietnam on February 20-22

HANOI (Sputnik) — Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang will pay official visit to Russia in June, Russian Upper House Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Tuesday.

"An official visit of the Vietnamese president to Russia will take place in June," Matvienko said.

Matvienko is currently on a two-day visit to Vietnam.