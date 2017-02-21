Plane Crashes Into Shopping Mall in Melbourne

A small plane has crashed into a DFO (Direct Factory Outlet) shopping mall after takeoff from Essendon Airport in the Australian city of Melbourne, according to witnesses reports.

Hearing reports of a plane crash in Essendon? Lots of smoke to be seen. pic.twitter.com/gRkcWaLE0y — Samantha Amjadali (@sam_amjadali) February 20, 2017

According to witnesses there was a fiery explosion and thick plumes of black smoke coming from the crash site.

.@theheraldsun nasty stuff. I saw a yellow and red fiery ball explode then black plumes of smoke pic.twitter.com/gDTQESftMv — Mïkey Cahîll (@JoeyLightbulb) February 20, 2017

​Victoria Police Minister said that the aircraft could carry as many as five people. There were no immediate reports on casualties.

The crashed plane reportedly was a charter Beechcraft B200 Super King Air attempting to take off for a flight to King Island.

On reviewing detailed data, it appears the crashed aircraft in Melbourne is VH-ZCR—a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air. https://t.co/ax8UA706wD pic.twitter.com/sDfhJ6VriR — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 20, 2017

