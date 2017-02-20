Register
19:09 GMT +320 February 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A Pakistani soldier stands guard as a truck enters Pakistan from Afghanistan at the border crossing in Torkham

    Pakistan Moves Heavy Artillery to Afghan Border in Anti-Terrorism Operation

    © AFP 2016/ Qazi RAUF AFRIDI
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 90 0 0

    Pakistan moved its heavy artillery to the border with Afghanistan and increased patrols in the area to beef up border security against terrorist attacks.

    NEW DELH (Sputnik) — The move of the artillery to the border in Chaman and Torkham districts, increase in patrols and the shutdown of the crossing for an indefinite period of time are meant to curb illegal movement from one country to the other and preserve the security in the area, Express Tribune newspaper reported on Monday, citing security sources.

    According to the newspaper, militants from a terrorist group that might be behind recent attacks in Pakistan, fled to Afghanistan after the Pakistani military destroyed their camps on the Torkham international border.

    Earlier on Monday, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said that a high level security meeting chaired by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajva was held at the general headquarters of the Pakistan Army. According to Ghafoor, Bajva "welcomed recent proposals from Afghan authorities to take forward the mutual coordination" on joint fight against terrorism.

    On February 16, an attack on a shrine in the Pakistani southern city of Sehwan resulted in at least 70 deaths and left about 150 people wounded.

    According to media reports, the Daesh terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Related:

    Security Guard Kills Diplomat at Afghan Consulate in Pakistan
    Pakistan Rejects US Claims of Terrorist Safe Havens on Border With Afghanistan
    Survey: Afghans Returning From Pakistan Face Early Marriage, Child Labor
    Pakistan Deports Iconic National Geographic 'Afghan Girl' Sharbat Gula
    Tags:
    artillery, security, Afghanistan, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok