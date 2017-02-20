N Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Says Seoul Interested in Kim Jong-nam's Murder

TOKYO (Sputnik) — On February 13, a North Korean national, traveling under the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. According to media reports, it could be Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of North Korea's deceased leader Kim Jong-il and actress Sung Hae Rim, as well as an elder half-brother of incumbent North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"The only one who see the benefit from this incident is South Korea," Kang said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Kang stressed that the incident is beneficial for South Korea amid the political chaos related to the president's impeachment and plans to deploy a US Terminal-High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system in the country.

According to the ambassador, the Malaysian government was in collusion with the South Korean authorities blaming North Korea for the murder and added that the international community would soon see that it was false.

Earlier in the day, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry summoned the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur amid the investigation into Kim's alleged assassination and the accusations he made against the Malaysian government.