08:32 GMT +320 February 2017
    A South Korean soldier (R) walks past a television screen reporting news of North Korea's latest submarine-launched ballistic missile test at a railway station in Seoul on August 25, 2016

    Pyongyang Reportedly Bracing for Unofficial Talks With Ex-US Officials

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Senior North Korean officials are preparing for a visit to the United States to hold unofficial talks with former US officials to facilitate the deadlocked dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, US Media reported citing its sources.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to The Washington Post, it may become the first such meeting in more than five years, however, arranging such talks has become complicated over the last eight days due to a recent Pyongyang ballistic missile test and the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half brother in Malaysia, which is believed by many to be ordered by the North Korean leader.

    "If this happens, it would be an interesting signal to the new administration," a source familiar with the preparations told the media outlet.

    According to the publication, the US Department of State has not approved visas for the North Korean officials yet, and Choe Son Hui, the director of the US affairs department at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, is likely to head the North Korean delegation.

    A pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea
    © AFP 2016/ Lee Jin-man
    US Lawmakers Want North Korea Back on Terrorism Sponsor List
    The so-called Track 1.5 talks may take place in New York within the next few weeks, according to the media outlet.

    Pyongyang carried out on February 12 a successful test of an intermediate-range nuclear-capable ballistic missile. Launched from an airbase in the western province of North Pyongan, the missile was reported to have traveled about 480 km before plunging into the Sea of Japan.

    North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005. The United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as Russia and China, took part in talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula between 2003 and 2009, when Pyongyang withdrew from the talks.

