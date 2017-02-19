Malaysia Police Working With Interpol on Murder Case of N.Korea Leader’s Brother

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Malaysian police representatives confirmed that they were "cooperating with international organizations, in particular with Interpol," in the first press conference since the incident, Yonhap news agency reported.

Police added that the investigation was still underway to determine the exact cause of Kim's death, although a poison is suspected to have been used.

Earlier this week, police detained four suspects, two of whom are female (in possession of Vietnamese and Indonesian passports), as well as a Malaysian man believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend. A man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the assassination.

Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il and older half-brother of Kim Jong-un, was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on Monday.