Malaysia Police Working With Interpol on Murder Case of N.Korea Leader’s Brother

Police added that the investigation was still underway to determine the exact cause of Kim's death, although a poison is suspected to have been used.
Earlier this week, police detained four suspects, two of whom are female (in possession of Vietnamese and Indonesian passports), as well as a Malaysian man believed to be one of the female suspects’ boyfriend. A man with a North Korean passport was arrested on Friday in Kuala Lumpur in connection with the assassination.
Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il and older half-brother of Kim Jong-un, was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau on Monday.
