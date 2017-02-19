Register
02:11 GMT +319 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A pin of late North Korea leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and North Korea's flag are displayed on a North Korean reporter's jacket at the Main Media Center for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea

    US Lawmakers Want North Korea Back on Terrorism Sponsor List

    © AFP 2016/ Lee Jin-man
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    19 0 0

    Following the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother Kim Jong-Nam and the successful test of a North Korean ballistic missile, a group of US lawmakers spoke out for adding North Korea back to the list of state sponsors of terrorism, which it had been excluded from about 10 years ago.

    Kim Jong Nam arrives at Beijing airport in Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo February 11, 2007. Picture taken February 11, 2007
    © REUTERS/ Kyodo
    Police Detain Fourth Suspect in Murder Case of N. Korean Leader’s Half-Brother
    A group of US lawmakers is seeking to return North Korea to the list of states that sponsor terrorism and give it once again the less-than-honorable title of terrorist state. US President George W. Bush took North Korea off the list some nine years ago in order to support talks about North Korea's nuclear program and to offer sanctions relief in exchange for North Korean concessions.

    Now, according to the lawmakers, the alleged assassination of Kim Jong Nam shows that North Korea is practicing state terrorism. The lawmakers are not short on aggressive rhetoric.

    "The murder once again highlights the treachery of North Korea," said Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado, who also chairs a Senate panel on Asia.

    "We should never have taken North Korea off the state sponsor of terrorism list," Democratic Representative Brad Sherman of California told a Congressional hearing Thursday.

    "It is time to put little Kim back on that list because he is a world terrorist and a threat to world peace," said the bill's Republican sponsor, Representative Ted Poe of Texas.

    So far, no official conclusion have been made by the investigation as to who really killed Kim Jong Nam, or why. Experts say until the investigation is complete, making allegations would be "irresponsible."

    According to military.com, North Korea was first put on the list of terrorist states back in 1987, after a bomb explosion destroyed the South Korean Boeing 747 known as Korean Air Flight 858. The US State Department treated the incident as a state-sponsored act of terrorism.

    North Korea was removed from the list by US President George W. Bush in 2008, "to smooth the way for aid-for-disarmament negotiations," the website reads.

    TV screens show pictures of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Yongsan Electronic store in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Who Killed the North Korean Leader's Half-Brother? Possible Versions and Speculations
    If the hawkish lawmakers are to put the country back on the list, they will have to provide solid evidence that the country's government "repeatedly" supported international acts of terrorism.

    However, that is going to prove quite a challenge, since back in 2016 the US State Department officially declared that North Korea "is not known to have sponsored any terrorist acts" since the plane attack 30 years ago. This statement came as a response to another attempt to relist North Korea as a terrorist state in June 2016.

    But the lawmakers insist that North Korea's record be reviewed again. According to Gardner, there is evidence of North Korean "actions and relationships that would meet the criteria of state sponsor of terror."

    It should be noted that US officials repeatedly claimed that there was "evidence" of alleged Russian meddling with US presidential elections in 2016, though it has presented precious little to the public.

    North Korea is one of the most sanctioned countries in the world. Its aspiration to secure nuclear weapons in conjunction with its official status as a communist state has caused the United States and the UN to impose numerous sanctions, which severely reduce the country's trade options. However, each round of sanctions also erodes the space for diplomacy.

    Sanctions so far have not prevented North Korea from obtaining nuclear weapons, but they do affect the standard of living of the common people in the country.

     

    Related:

    Chinese FM Calls to Stop 'Sanctions-Nuclear Tests Circle' in North Korea Dispute
    Kim Jong-un Accelerating Rate of North Korea’s Missile, Nuclear Weapons Programs
    North Korea's Missile Prep Time 'Effectively Nullifies' South's Defenses
    Tags:
    nuclear test, assassination, list, state terror, U.S. Department of State, Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-nam, United States, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    The Many Sides of Russia Captured in the Best Photos of 2016
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok