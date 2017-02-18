Wife of Abusive Porn Addict Indian Man Goes to Court Seeking Porn Ban

© AFP 2016/ SAM PANTHAKY No More Big Fat Wedding for Indians?

New Delhi (Sputnik) — A woman in India has appealed to the country’s apex court to direct the government to put a complete ban on online pornography. In her appeal, the Mumbai-based engineer has contended that she has been a victim of domestic violence and sexual abuse due to her husband’s addition to adult online content.

"My husband has become an addict of porn and spends a lot of his precious time watching pornography. Pornography nowadays is easily accessible through the internet and as a result my husband has fallen prey to this addiction of watching pornographic videos, films and pictures which has made my husband's mind pervert and ruined my matrimonial life," the woman said in her plea.

Woman moves Supreme Court to ban porn sites as hubby turns addict https://t.co/6bBX5V2S6O pic.twitter.com/uy5D2TSABe — THE SEN TIMES (@thesentimes) 16 февраля 2017 г.

​She has appealed the Supreme Court to give strict orders to the government to block all website containing pornographic material and indecent projection of women and children. She said she was worried about the impact of her husband’s porn addition on her children who are otherwise disciplined.

"My husband is in his advancing years but still he has gone astray due to porn addiction, imagine what this addiction can do to the innocent minds of youths and children of this country at large," her plea said.

While watching or distributing child pornography is illegal in India, watching adult pornography is not.