ANKARA (Sputnik) — The General Staff discussed the possibility of lifting the ban for Turkish soldiers, which restricted them from traveling to Russia, and concluded that the ban could be lifted soon, informing the Turkish foreign and defense ministries about its position.

The ban was imposed after the relations between Russia and Turkey deteriorated as a result of the incident with the downed Russian Su-24 aircraft.

In 2015, a Turkish fighter jet shot down the Russian Su-24 over the territory of Syria. The incident seriously damaged Turkish-Russian relations. A thaw in relations between Moscow and Ankara began in June 2016 after an apology from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.