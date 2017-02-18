Register
11:01 GMT +318 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Former presidential secretary Woo Byung-woo attends a hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.

    Former South Korean Presidential Aide Questioned Over Corruption Scandal

    © AP Photo/ Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 52 0 0

    Former South Korean Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Woo Byung-woo faced questioning on Saturday by the special prosecutors' team, which is investigating the corruption scandal surrounding President Park Geun-hye, according to the former presidential aide, as cited by local media.

    In this Tuesday, Dec, 6, 2016, file photo, Lee Jae-yong, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for a hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File
    Samsung Chief Arrested Amid Investigation Into South Korean Corruption Scandal
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The former presidential aide is facing charges of abuse of authority and dereliction of duty over allegations of assisting the president's friend Choi Soon-sil and using his authority to demote or remove officials attempting to impede Choi, who is herself under investigation of corruption and influence peddling.

    "I will faithfully respond to prosecutors' questions," Woo told reporters at the special prosecutors' office in Seoul, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

    The prosecution also team suspects Woo of involvement in the dismissal of former presidential inspector Lee Seok-soo, after he looked into the Mir and K-Sports foundations controlled by Choi.

    In this Tuesday, Dec, 6, 2016, file photo, Lee Jae-yong, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for a hearing at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea
    © AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, File
    Samsung Boss Returns for Questioning in South Korea Corruption Probe
    Woo is also expected to be questioned on allegations of embezzlement and using his influence to secure a position for his son during the latter's military service.

    Political scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her friend Choi, who held no official post, to edit her speeches and influence the country's policy. Choi is also accused of pressuring South Korean corporations and extorting money from them for her non-commercial funds.

    On December 9, the South Korean parliament voted to impeach the president in the wake of the scandal. The court has six months to decide upon the validity of the impeachment. If proved valid, presidential elections will be held within two months.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Leaves Communications Minister Post Amid Corruption Investigation
    Irish Police Commissioner Refuses to Step Aside Amid Ongoing Corruption Scandal
    Mossack, Fonseca Under Arrest Over Corruption Case
    Tags:
    corruption, Choi Soon-sil, Park Geun-hye, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Spoke in the Wheel
    Spoke in the Wheel
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok