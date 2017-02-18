Russian Language Can Provide Promising Employment Opportunities in India

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Throughout the past few decades, India and Russia have maintained extraordinarily close relationship. The two sides have intently reinforced collaboration in traditional sectors while choosing to explore new avenues of cooperation. This has opened a floodgate of opportunities for professionals having knowledge of Russian language and culture in India and vice versa.
"The demand for Russian linguists has witnessed an unprecedented spurt in India. The scope of Russian language as a career is stupendous and candidates willing to explore it have a multitude of job opportunities in the corporate world", says Dr Ramadhikari Kumar, laureate of Russian state Pushkin medal, and former professor & Rector of Jawahar Lal Nehru University.
"The boom in India's health care sector has thrown up huge opportunity for Russian linguists. A huge number of Russian nationals visit New Delhi and other Indian metropolitan cities for medical treatment. There is a huge demand for graduates in Russian language in this sector. The demand is so massive that even if students of Russian language from all over India come together, there will still be opportunities for more. India's trade and commerce sectors also have a huge demand for Russian speaking workforce. Moreover, the recent spate of understandings signed between India and Russia, if implemented timely, will also unleash a flood of employment opportunities for Russian speaking Indians," professor Kumar told Sputnik.
The rising popularity and demand for Russian language in India was echoed at the "Day of Russian Language' celebrated in Russian Center of Science and Culture (RCSC), New Delhi to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and India, as held at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in New Delhi on February 15, 2017.
More than 200 Russian language students from six prestigious Indian universities and the Institute of Russian Language (IRL) of the RCSC, participated in the program comprising Olympiad on Russian Language, essay writing competition, competition of interpreters, costumes, song and dance contests, recitation of Russian poetry, and Quiz on "What do I Know about Russia".
