Chinese, Japanese FMs Agree to Improve Bilateral Relations During Bonn Meeting

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese foreign minister noted that the bilateral relations have recently been improving, saying however that there are some challenges remaining.
"Japan intends to resolve the disputes between the parties on the basis of the idea of creation mutually beneficial strategic relations… encourage improvement of the relations," Kishida said at the meeting.
The G20 foreign ministers meeting under Germany’s chairmanship is held in Bonn on February 17-18.
Relations between Japan and China became tense due to a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. In 2012, Japan announced nationalization of the uninhabited privately owned islands, while China considered the archipelago to be Chinese territory. Japan, who claimed the islands since the 19th century, call them the Senkaku Islands, the name mostly recognized globally, while in China they are known as the Diaoyu Islands.
