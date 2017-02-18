Register
18 February 2017
    Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida. File photo

    Chinese, Japanese FMs Agree to Improve Bilateral Relations During Bonn Meeting

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Asia & Pacific
    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida agreed on Friday to improve relations between the two countries during a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ gathering in Bonn, Germany.

    BEIJING (Sputnik) — The Chinese foreign minister noted that the bilateral relations have recently been improving, saying however that there are some challenges remaining.

    "Japan intends to resolve the disputes between the parties on the basis of the idea of creation mutually beneficial strategic relations… encourage improvement of the relations," Kishida said at the meeting.

    In this Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013 file photo, Japanese Coast Guard boat and vessel sail alongside Japanese activists' fishing boat, not in photo, warning the activists away from a group of disputed islands called Diaoyu by China and Senkaku by Japan
    © AP Photo/ Emily Wang, File
    Japan to Build New Hi-Tech Fleet as East China Sea Conflict Heats Up
    Wang noted that Japan used to be "passive" on the important issues between the two states, creating an obstacle to establishing friendly relations, but noted that once Japan fulfills its commitments, when its actions start matching its words and it prevents the situations damaging the political grounds for bilateral relations, only then the real improvement of Chinese-Japanese relations will occur."

    The G20 foreign ministers meeting under Germany’s chairmanship is held in Bonn on February 17-18.

    Relations between Japan and China became tense due to a territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. In 2012, Japan announced nationalization of the uninhabited privately owned islands, while China considered the archipelago to be Chinese territory. Japan, who claimed the islands since the 19th century, call them the Senkaku Islands, the name mostly recognized globally, while in China they are known as the Diaoyu Islands.

    Tags:
    relations, Wang Yi, Fumio Kishida, Japan, China
