18 February 2017
    Men and relatives gather to attend funeral prayers for victims killed in a suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, during a funeral in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province

    Pakistan Armed Forces Killed Over 100 Militants in 24 Hours Since Shrine Attack

    Pakistan’s security forces have killed more than 100 militants in past 24 hours during raids across the country in the wake of a deadly bomb attack on a shrine in the southern city of Sehwan, a spokesman of the country's Armed Forces said Friday.

    Policemen gather outside the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, after Thursday's suicide blast in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017.
    Putin Sends Condolences to Pakistani President Over Deadly Attack - Kremlin
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a suicide attack took place in the shrine during a religious ritual near a tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a Sufi poet and philosopher, involving a large number of participants. According to Pakistani media citing the country’s health officials, at least 88 people were killed and over 300 others were injured as a result of the attack. The terrorist organization Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Following the attack, Pakistan’s security forces have launched a massive counter-terror operation. Earlier on Friday, local media reported that at least 37 terrorists were killed as a result of several separate raids across the country.

    "Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made," a statement, published on Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor's official Twitter account, read.

    It added that no cross-border or unauthorized entry "will be allowed to Pakistan from Afghanistan."

    "Security forces have been given special orders in this regard to have strict watch all along the border," according to the statement.

    Pakistani intelligence agencies "are making progress to unearth networks" behind the attack, the statement read, adding that "terrorists'" shelters on Pakistani-Afghan border "have been effectively targeted."

     

