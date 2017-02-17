Pakistan Armed Forces Killed Over 100 Militants in 24 Hours Since Shrine Attack

© REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro Putin Sends Condolences to Pakistani President Over Deadly Attack - Kremlin

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — On Thursday, a suicide attack took place in the shrine during a religious ritual near a tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a Sufi poet and philosopher, involving a large number of participants. According to Pakistani media citing the country’s health officials, at least 88 people were killed and over 300 others were injured as a result of the attack. The terrorist organization Daesh, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Following the attack, Pakistan’s security forces have launched a massive counter-terror operation. Earlier on Friday, local media reported that at least 37 terrorists were killed as a result of several separate raids across the country.

"Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made," a statement, published on Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor's official Twitter account, read.

It added that no cross-border or unauthorized entry "will be allowed to Pakistan from Afghanistan."

"Security forces have been given special orders in this regard to have strict watch all along the border," according to the statement.

Pakistani intelligence agencies "are making progress to unearth networks" behind the attack, the statement read, adding that "terrorists'" shelters on Pakistani-Afghan border "have been effectively targeted."