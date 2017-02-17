Pakistan Armed Forces Killed Over 100 Militants in 24 Hours Since Shrine Attack

Following the attack, Pakistan’s security forces have launched a massive counter-terror operation. Earlier on Friday, local media reported that at least 37 terrorists were killed as a result of several separate raids across the country.
"Over 100 terrorists have been killed since last night and sizeable apprehensions also made," a statement, published on Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor's official Twitter account, read.
It added that no cross-border or unauthorized entry "will be allowed to Pakistan from Afghanistan."
"Security forces have been given special orders in this regard to have strict watch all along the border," according to the statement.
Pakistani intelligence agencies "are making progress to unearth networks" behind the attack, the statement read, adding that "terrorists'" shelters on Pakistani-Afghan border "have been effectively targeted."
