Duterte Ready to Resign If Opposition Senator Proves Illegal Wealth Accumulation

Philippine President Duterte's Visit to Russia Confirmed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Trillanes has made claims that Duterte had concealed information about more than 2 billion Philippine pesos ($39.9 billion) he had kept in his bank account as a former Davao City mayor.

"If Trillanes can prove his allegations that I have amassed two billion pesos illegally or if the bank account under my name had a total deposit at one time of even just half a billion, I will resign as president immediately," Duterte said in a statement published on his press service’s Facebook account.

The statement was made on Thursday at the Presidential Guest House, Panacan, Davao City.

Duterte also advised Trillanes to go to court and file a proper case and recommended him "to stop opening his mouth when he has nothing to say."

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said Thursday Duterte would not disclose the bank details "in response to grandstanding," but suggested the president may release them as part of a legal process.