© REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro At Least 37 Militants Killed Across Pakistan Following Deadly Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Dawn newspaper, over 200 people were injured as a result of the attack.

On Thursday, a suicide attack took place in the shrine during a religious ritual near a tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a Sufi poet and philosopher, involving a large number of participants.

According to media reports, the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia as well as many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.