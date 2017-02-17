At Least 37 Militants Killed Across Pakistan Following Deadly Attack

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – A group of militants attacked the Pakistani Rangers troops in the Manghopir area in the province of Sindh. The security forces opened retaliatory fire killing six assailants, the Dunya News broadcaster reported. Five more terrorists were killed during the subsequent search operation.

© REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro Daesh Claims Responsibility for South Pakistan Explosion Killing Over 70

Seven militants were eliminated in a separate incident in the Sindh’s Kathore area, the media outlet said.

Another clash reportedly took place in the Khyber Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas region near the Pakistan-Afghan border leaving two Rangers injured and three terrorists killed.

© REUTERS/ Alamgir Khan At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured in Blast in Pakistani Peshawar

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s capital of Peshawar, three militants were eliminated after they opened fire as their car had been stopped by security personnel. Other 12 militants were killed in separate incidents in the Balochistan province’s capital of Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cities of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu as well as in Orakzai Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Following the Thursday terror attack, Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan over security concerns.

Earlier on Friday, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, said that officials from the Afghan embassy were given a list of 76 terrorists wanted by Islamabad.

On Thursday, a suicide attacker staged an explosion at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the Sindh’s city of Sehwan Sharif leaving at least 76 people killed and over 250 injured.

According to media reports, the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia as well as many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.