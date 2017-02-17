Register
12:16 GMT +317 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed in a suicide blast at the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, on Thursday evening in Sehwan Sharif, Pakistan's southern Sindh province, February 17, 2017.

    At Least 37 Militants Killed Across Pakistan Following Deadly Attack

    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 111 0 0

    At least 37 terrorists were killed on Friday as a result of several separate security forces’ raids across Pakistan following Thursday’s deadly terror attack, local media reported.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – A group of militants attacked the Pakistani Rangers troops in the Manghopir area in the province of Sindh. The security forces opened retaliatory fire killing six assailants, the Dunya News broadcaster reported. Five more terrorists were killed during the subsequent search operation.

    A woman clad in burqa walks in the hallway of the tomb of Sufi saint Syed Usman Marwandi, also known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, in Sehwan Sharif, in Pakistan's southern Sindh province. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Akhtar Soomro
    Daesh Claims Responsibility for South Pakistan Explosion Killing Over 70

    Seven militants were eliminated in a separate incident in the Sindh’s Kathore area, the media outlet said.

    Another clash reportedly took place in the Khyber Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas region near the Pakistan-Afghan border leaving two Rangers injured and three terrorists killed.

    A Pakistani security officer stands alert at the site of a bombing in Ghalanai in the Pakistan's tribal region of Mohmand, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Alamgir Khan
    At Least 2 Killed, Several Injured in Blast in Pakistani Peshawar

    In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s capital of Peshawar, three militants were eliminated after they opened fire as their car had been stopped by security personnel. Other 12 militants were killed in separate incidents in the Balochistan province’s capital of Quetta, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s cities of Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu as well as in Orakzai Agency in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

    Following the Thursday terror attack, Pakistan closed its border with Afghanistan over security concerns.

    Earlier on Friday, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, said that officials from the Afghan embassy were given a list of 76 terrorists wanted by Islamabad.

    On Thursday, a suicide attacker staged an explosion at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in the Sindh’s city of Sehwan Sharif leaving at least 76 people killed and over 250 injured.

    According to media reports, the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia as well as many other countries, claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Tags:
    terror attack, terrorist, terrorism, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    Position of Strength, Huh?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok