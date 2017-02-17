Samsung Chief Arrested Amid Investigation Into South Korean Corruption Scandal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Lee, the vice chairman of Samsung Group and the conglomerate’s de facto head, was taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center on Friday.
"We acknowledge the cause and necessity of the arrest," a judge at the Seoul Central District Court said in his ruling on Friday, as quoted by CNBC.
President Park Geun-hye’s confidante, Choi Soon-sil, is on trial for alleged influence-peddling and meddling in state affairs. The corruption scandal has led the Korean parliament to impeach Park and brought thousands of protesters to the streets in the past months.
