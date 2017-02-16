Malaysian Police Detain 3rd Suspect in Murder Case of N.Korean Leader’s Brother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The man’s detention follows the arrest of a woman holding a Vietnamese passport and the other woman with Indonesian travel documents earlier this week. The women were identified due to the CCTV footage from Kuala Lumpur Airport, Malaysia, where the assassination had taken place.

"He is not the main suspect. We detained him because we needed more information about the second suspect. He is her boyfriend. When we got him, (and) through him, we managed to detain the second suspect," Abdul Samah told the Malay Mail Online news site.

Kim Jong-nam, the eldest son of Kim Jong-il, the leader of North Korea from 1994 to 2011, and the half-brother of the acting leader Kim Jong-un, was killed as he was preparing to board a flight to Macau.

According to the South Korean media reports, Kim Jong-nam was attacked with poisoned needles by two North Korean female agents.