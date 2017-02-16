Register
18:05 GMT +316 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A car is parked in front of Rixos President Hotel, the venue that hosts Syria peace talks, in Astana, Kazakhstan, January 23, 2017.

    Russia, Iran, Turkey to Sign Final Document of Astana Talks - Source

    © REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (106)
    0 8110

    Russia, Iran and Turkey will sign the final document of the Astana meeting soon, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

    A view of Astana's Rixos President Hotel, the place that will host Syria peace talks, in Astana, on January 22, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
    Kazakhstan Hopes for Progress on Syria Ceasefire in Astana - Official
    ASTANA (Sputnik) – Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, will sign the final document of the Astana meeting, the opposition and the government delegations will not do so, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

    "Yes, the document was agreed. It will be signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran," the source said, adding that the government and the opposition delegations would not.

    According to the source, the document has the point about the creation of a joint group to monitor the upholding of the ceasefire regime in Syria and promote strengthening of the truce.

    T-72 tank at the front-line of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) near the Syrian city of Palmyra.
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russian Deputy FM Notes Growth in Number of Settlements Backing Syrian Truce
    The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition at Astana talks has guaranteed on behalf of all opposition groups implementation of ceasefire in the country, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

    "They are guaranteeing it for everyone. We doubt it, but at least they are taking on such responsibilities," the source said.

    Moreover, heads of the Russian, Iranian and Syrian government delegations will hold separate press conferences following the plenary session of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana on Thursday, organizers told Sputnik.

    Russian Maj. Gen. Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Director of Middle East and North Africa Department in the Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin are representing the Russian side in these consultations while Syrian government delegation is headed by Syrian envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari.

    Participants in a meeting on Syria in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov
    Russia Plays Key Role in Syria Conflict Settlement - UN Special Envoy
    The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

    The enforcement and monitoring of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria is one of the main issues on the agenda of the talks.

    The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

    The first round of the Syria peace talks was held in Astana on January 23-24. The talks resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.

    Topic:
    Syrian Peace Talks in Astana (106)

    Related:

    Moscow-Damascus-Astana Video Link-Up on Syria's Peaceful Future
    Kazakhstan Hopes for Progress on Syria Ceasefire in Astana - Official
    Astana Talks Nearing Completion, Some Unresolved Issues Remain
    US Envoy to Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of Mission to Be Observers at Astana Talks
    Tags:
    Syrian ceasefire, document, truce, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Russia, Astana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Underwater Photographer of the Year Winners Show Aquatic Beauty Across the Globe
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok