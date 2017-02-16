Russia, Iran, Turkey to Sign Final Document of Astana Talks - Source

© AFP 2016/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Kazakhstan Hopes for Progress on Syria Ceasefire in Astana - Official

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Russia, Iran and Turkey, the guarantors of the Syria ceasefire agreement, will sign the final document of the Astana meeting, the opposition and the government delegations will not do so, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"Yes, the document was agreed. It will be signed by Russia, Turkey and Iran," the source said, adding that the government and the opposition delegations would not.

According to the source, the document has the point about the creation of a joint group to monitor the upholding of the ceasefire regime in Syria and promote strengthening of the truce.

The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition at Astana talks has guaranteed on behalf of all opposition groups implementation of ceasefire in the country, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

"They are guaranteeing it for everyone. We doubt it, but at least they are taking on such responsibilities," the source said.

Moreover, heads of the Russian, Iranian and Syrian government delegations will hold separate press conferences following the plenary session of the intra-Syrian talks in Astana on Thursday, organizers told Sputnik.

Russian Maj. Gen. Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov, special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and Director of Middle East and North Africa Department in the Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin are representing the Russian side in these consultations while Syrian government delegation is headed by Syrian envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari.

The second round of Astana talks is held in Kazakhstan's capital on February 15-16. On Wednesday, Russian, Iranian, Jordanian and Syrian delegations held a number of technical meetings.

The enforcement and monitoring of the nationwide ceasefire in Syria is one of the main issues on the agenda of the talks.

The first round of the Syria peace talks was held in Astana on January 23-24. The talks resulted in a Moscow-Tehran-Ankara agreement on the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria.