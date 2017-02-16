India Concerned After Seizure of Counterfeit Currency From West Bengal

© REUTERS/ Jitendra Prakash Currency Ban Hurts as India Tops BRICS Nations in Currency-GDP Ratio

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Indian government is baffled with the recent catch of counterfeit ‘high security’ Rs 2000 notes. In fact, 11 out of 17 security features of new high security Rs 2000 currency have been replicated by the fake currency racketeers.

In the latest seizure by the Border Security Force along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Malda in the eastern state of West Bengal, it was found that more than seventy percent of security features have been replicated in newly circulated Rs 2000 currency notes.

The replication of Rs 2000 currency notes is huge setback as India had banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes in November last year and circulated new Rs 2000 notes with high security features so as to put a check on the fake currency.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “If there are any fake currencies being circulated in the country, the government is serious about it. We will take all possible measures to stop flow of fake currencies.”

According to Home Ministry sources, the money is coming into India through the porous India-Bangladesh border after the India-Pakistan route has been blocked by the Indian security agencies.