© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits US Envoy to Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of Mission to Be Washington's Observers at Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Astana talks on Syria ceasefire are close to completion, but a number of unsettled issues remain, a meeting of Russian delegation and Syrian armed opposition is underway, a source participating in the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The negotiations are nearing completion, but the meeting of the Russian delegation and Syrian armed opposition is not finished, a number of unsettled issues remain," the source said.

Earlier in the day, bilateral meetings of delegations to the Syria peace talks have started in Astana ahead of the plenary session, scheduled for 4 p. m. local time (10:00 GMT).