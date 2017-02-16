BENGALURU (Sputnik) – The Indian border guards as well as the country's Ministry of Home Affairs have expressed interest in radar station Sova (Owl) showcased by the Russian Almaz-Antey concern at the Aero India 2017 exhibition, company’s Deputy Director General Vyacheslav Dzirkaln said on Thursday.

"We presented here complexes for security systems – that is a multipurpose radar station … Particularly, our Indian partners — the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Border Security Force – have shown interest in the Sova station," Dzirkaln told reporters.

The 11th edition of the Aero India exhibition kicked off on Tuesday and will be held through Saturday.

The expo organized by the India’s Defense Ministry and taking place at Air Force Base Yelahanka is attended by over 750 companies from India and around the world.