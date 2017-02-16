UN Special Envoy Says Supports Syria Ceasefire Efforts in Astana

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Astana Talks to Focus on Syria Truce Monitoring - Kazakh Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Special UN Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday that he supports conflict reconciliation efforts underway in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"We were looking forward all of us to come here to discuss how to make sure that the Astana initiative that we strongly support, because we feel that focus on cessation of hostilities is the beginning of everything related to any negotiation in Syria," de Mistura said in Moscow.

He said he planned to meet Lavrov at the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 17-19, as well as the G20 foreign ministerial meeting later on Thursday.

The Syrian constitution and elections under the supervision of the United Nations will be the focus of February 23 talks in Geneva, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Thursday.

"The agenda is clear, one is the issue about governance, the other one is about constitution, an another one is elections under UN supervision," de Mistura said in Moscow.

He said the delegates would start arriving in Geneva on February 20-23, and called on efforts to promote the political process on Syria to be stepped up.