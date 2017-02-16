Indian Couple Booked for Murdering Adopted Son for Insurance Money

New Delhi (Sputnik) — In the history of insurance, it’s been a common practice with the public to find ways and means to cheat the insurer to claim for an accident. But an Indian couple took it a bit too far by adopting a child and getting him murdered later in order to pocket the US$ 180,000 which they had taken as cover for the latter’s life.

"Arti and Kanwaljitsinh, Non-resident Indians residing in London, conspired with one Nitish Mund to adopt Gopal (13), get him insured and then kill him so that they could get insurance money. Nitish, who also lived in London before shifting to India after his visa expired, had planned along with the couple since 2015 to kill Gopal," police inspector Ashok Tilva, Ahmedabad, Gujarat told the press.

Police have filed FIR against the trio for conspiring to kill Gopal who died after a knife attack by unknown assailants in Gujarat's Junagadh district. Gopal was living with Nitish who planned the attack by hiring two assailants for Indian Rupees 500000 ($7500) each, according to the police. The NRI couple's role was revealed after Gopal succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Monday and police arrested Nitish in connection with the murder.

